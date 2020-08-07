Latin America & The Caribbean - Monthly Situation Snapshot - As of 6 August 2020

LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN: COVID-19 CRISIS OVERVIEW

Latin America and the Caribbean now accounts for nearly 30 per cent of global COVID-19 cases, despite having less than a tenth of the global population. The severity of the pandemic is threatening hard-won gains made in the last ten years and creating critical multidimensional humanitarian needs. Middle- and highincome countries that do not traditionally receive multilateral assistance are requesting support, as many of their citizens are now turning to government help to survive. The situation is likely to worsen as countries re-open to mitigate the economic downturn amid strained healthcare systems.

5.1M

CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AS OF 5 AUGUST

8K

CASES PER EVERY 1 MILLION INHABITANTS AS OF 5 AUGUST

ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS

Projections from the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) indicate that the COVID-19 crisis will trigger a 9.1 per cent contraction in regional GDP, the region's worst recession in a century, potentially causing 45 million more people to fall into poverty and 28 million more people to fall into extreme poverty by the end of 2020. This projected impact stands to put millions of people at risk of undernutrition.

FOOD INSECURITY

The COVID-19 crisis is exacerbating existing food insecurity, particularly for people in Central America dealing with recurring climate shocks and in people in Haiti with limited food access due to pre-pandemic mobility restrictions. WFP estimates some 16 million people with acute food insecurity in 2020, up 269 per cent from 4.3 million people in 2019 and the highest relative increase in the world.

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS

Women are suffering exacerbated social and economic gaps that have reduced economic resilience and increased care demands at home, where they are more exposed to violence during confinement.

113

WOMEN IN POVERTY FOR EVERY 100 MEN

50%+

MORE GBV REPORTED IN SOME COUNTRIES

Many indigenous peoples live in remote areas with poor access to quality healthcare and information, prompting growing calls to address health response gaps, especially in the Amazon region.

49K+

CASES REPORTED IN INDIGENOUS GROUPS IN THE REGION (6 JULY)

170K

INDIGENOUS PEOPLE IN BRAZIL-COLOMBIAPERU AMAZON AREA