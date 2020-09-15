Latin America & The Caribbean - Monthly Situation Snapshot - As of 15 September 2020

LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN: COVID-19 CRISIS OVERVIEW

Countries continue to deal with direct and indirect impacts on migration, displacement and livelihoods, as well as long-term effects on vulnerable groups such as students, indigenous communities and healthcare workers. According to WHO's 14 September weekly epidemiological update, Latin America and the Caribbean accounts for than 8.3 million cumulative cases, more than any other WHO region in the world and ahead of the next-most affected region (SouthEast Asia) by nearly 3 million cases. The region's 310,956 deaths also lead all regions and account for a third of the global death toll.

8.3M CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AS OF 14 SEPTEMBER

12.7K CASES PER EVERY 1 MILLION PEOPLE AS OF 14 SEPTEMBER

EDUCATION

The COVID-19 crisis continues to affect more than 165 million students1 in the region. Despite implementing distance learning through online or broadcast television platforms, existing gaps in regular internet and television access are limiting continued education, especially in rural communities. Several countries already report alarming numbers of students either dropping out of the school system or unable to participate in online learning, stoking fears of long-term setbacks to their education. Moreover, the prolonged closure of schools is increasing nutritional risks for public school students who rely on school feeding programmes and protection risks for students in violence-prone communities and girls and adolescent girls now subject to gender-based violence while outside of school.