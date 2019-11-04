Latin America & the Caribbean - Monthly Situation Snapshot - As of 01 November 2019

CENTRAL AMERICA: FOOD SECURITY IN THE DRY CORRIDOR

Irregular rainfall and above-average temperatures in June-July led to a second consecutive year of crop failure from the first sowing season (Primera) in the Dry Corridor. Some areas in central and eastern Guatemala, southern Honduras, eastern El Salvador and parts of Nicaragua suffered yield reductions of 50-75 per cent. These losses will affect the food security for communities in the Dry Corridor, home to nearly half of the 1.9 million small grain producers in Central America. Moreover, excessive soil moisture from heavy seasonal rainfall, especially in Guatemala, will likely affect second harvest season (Postrera) yields as well.

CENTRAL AMERICA: SEASONAL RAINS

Heavy rainfall throughout October triggered alerts and evacuations in Central America, especially in Guatemala, where authorities have responded to flooding and landslides that have affected more than 160,000 people and prompted the delivery of 35.5 tons of humanitarian aid. Farmers in El Salvador estimate that October rainfall led to the loss of some 8.4 million kg of bean crops, approximately 10 per cent of the second harvest season (Postrera). Nicaragua experienced excess rainfall in mid-October, affecting 534 families across 14 municipalities. National authorities are responding with their own resources and capacities.

MEXICO & CENTRAL AMERICA: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

According to data on border arrests for the 2019 fiscal year from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), migration through Mexico towards the US is soaring. The number of people apprehended crossing the border during the 2019 fiscal year are more than double the apprehensions from 2018, representing the highest number of arrests in more than a decade. Additionally, CBP reports that the number of families arrested during the the 2019 fiscal year is a 300 per cent increase over 2018. The number of unaccompanied children taken into custody at the border during this period is higher than any year on record.