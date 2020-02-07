Latin America & the Caribbean - Monthly Situation Snapshot - As of 01 February 2020

MEXICO & CENTRAL AMERICA: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

Guatemalan authorities estimate that the migrant caravan that departed Honduras on 15 January had some 3,500 migrants, with some 3,000 arriving in Tecun Uman in Guatemala on the Mexican border by 20 January. Those seeking to enter Mexico waited in high heat without water or proper sanitation facilities and were later taken into overcrowded shelters, leading to health, food security, WASH and shelter needs. Mexico detained more than 2,000 migrants as of 22 January. UN agencies, local and national authorities and civil society organizations worked together in Tecun Uman to respond to immediate needs.

CENTRAL AMERICA: FOOD SECURITY IN LEMPA RIVER AREA

Results from an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis for the trinational region between El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras surrounding the Lempa river carried out by the Central American Integration System (SICA) were recently delivered to authorities from the three countries. The analysis found that there are currently 80,000 people (17 per cent of the regional population of some 474,436) in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or worse, a number that the analysis projects may increase to 120,000 people (26 per cent of the regional population) between February and May 2020.

SOUTH AMERICA: VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

Venezuelan migrants and refugees continue to leave their home country for other destinations in South America, where several countries have ongoing registration and response processes. Ecuador is carrying out a census and registration process for Venezuelan migrants and refugees that will end on 31 March. Since placing stricter entry requirements in August 2019, Ecuador has issued some 13,500 humanitarian visas as of 14 January. A recent analysis by WFP in Peru cites that increasing socioeconomic integration efforts for the Venezuelan population would further help social protection and food security response efforts.