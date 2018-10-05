Latin America & the Caribbean - Monthly Humanitarian Snapshot - As of 1 October 2018

1 Wildfires continue burning in Bolivia, with a higher than average number in Santa Cruz for September.

2 Two tropical storms passed over the Caribbean in September, leaving minimal damage.

3 National Governments begin addressing effects of drought in Central America.

4 6.2 Earthquake rattles central Ecuador, affecting more than a thousand people.

5 Mumps outbreak in Honduras triggers health authorities to declare medical state of emergency.

6 Flooding throughout Mexico in September affects more than 70,000 people.

7 Concerned Governments in the region meet, take action over increased population flow