05 Oct 2018

Latin America & the Caribbean - Monthly Humanitarian Snapshot - As of 1 October 2018

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 02 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.81 MB)

1 Wildfires continue burning in Bolivia, with a higher than average number in Santa Cruz for September.
2 Two tropical storms passed over the Caribbean in September, leaving minimal damage.
3 National Governments begin addressing effects of drought in Central America.
4 6.2 Earthquake rattles central Ecuador, affecting more than a thousand people.
5 Mumps outbreak in Honduras triggers health authorities to declare medical state of emergency.
6 Flooding throughout Mexico in September affects more than 70,000 people.
7 Concerned Governments in the region meet, take action over increased population flow

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.