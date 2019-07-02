02 Jul 2019

Latin America & the Caribbean - Monthly Humanitarian Snapshot - As of 01 July 2019

CENTRAL AMERICA: FOOD INSECURITY

Continued crop losses due to El Niño are contributing to deteriorating livelihoods, reduced incomes and higher food prices, driving poorer households to resort to negative coping strategies.

Acute Food Insecurity Phase Classification (IPC) projections for March-June 2019 show that 3,158,000 people in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras face a food security crisis (IPC Phase 3). Ongoing food insecurity is a major driver of Central American migration.

CENTRAL AMERICA: DENGUE

Honduras (12,800 cases) declared dengue emergencies in 12 departments on 14 June, with 35.5 per cent of cases confirmed as severe dengue. Seventy per cent of confirmed deaths are children under 10.

The Ministry of Health in Guatemala (4,600 cases) has recieved reports of dengue in 26 of Guatemala’s 29 designated health coverage areas. In El Salvador (4,100 cases), health authorities are warning of potential outbreaks in 236 of El Salvador’s 262 municipalities.

CENTRAL AMERICA: MIGRATION

Mexico continues to play a key role in migration, with Jan-May 2019 asylum claims exceeding Jan-May 2018. Deportations from Mexico are on track to surpass 2018 totals.

Mexico worked with the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) on a Comprehensive Development Plan to tackle the causes of migration in neighboring countries. Under this plan, Mexico donated US$30 million to El Salvador for a reforestation plan with 20,000 jobs.

SOUTH AMERICA: SEVERE WEATHER

Flooding in Paraguay has affected tens of thousands of families, with at least 23 deaths as of 21 June. Uruguay has also experienced flooding that has triggered displacements, although these numbers are dwindling as waters to recede.

In Ecuador the overflow of various rivers led to landslides and blocked access roads.
With more than 700 people affected, local level emergency operations centers (EOCs) have been activated to respond.

SOUTH AMERICA: INCREASED MIGRATION FLOWS

Both the 8 June re-opening of Venezuela’s Colombian border and the visa requirements for Venezuelans to enter Peru that took effect on 15 June led to a considerable increase in migration flows across Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Authorities and organizations along official border points in Ecuador and Peru assisted migrants and refugees with NFIs, shelter, health, food security and protection. Since 14 June, the flow of Venezuelan migrants and refugees has returned to regular levels.

CARIBBEAN: 2019 HURRICANE SEASON:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting that a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season is the most likely scenario for 2019. The outlook is based on the expectation that El Niño will persist, supressing the season’s intensity.

Countering that is the expected combination of warmer Caribbean sea-surface temperatures and more activity over west African waters, which are both conducive to more hurricane activity.

