Latin America & the Caribbean - Development & Disaster Risk Reduction, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) experience a range of natural hazards, including droughts, earthquakes, floods, forest fires, hurricanes, landslides, tsunamis, and volcanoes. In FY 2020, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) supported programs that improved emergency preparedness and response capacity at local, national, and regional levels; provided multipurpose cash assistance to vulnerable households; and supported communities to improve and restore livelihoods.

USAID/BHA provided more than $43.1 million in FY 2020 to support disaster risk reduction (DRR) activities in LAC.

Through a regional program, USAID/BHA maintained a network of 29 disaster risk management specialists in LAC, as well as more than 400 surge staff, to strengthen emergency preparedness and response capacity for natural disasters.

In the Caribbean, USAID/BHA supported the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue bolstering the capacity of Red Cross national societies to respond to emergencies in 10 countries.

With more than $5.8 million in FY 2020 funding, USAID/BHA supported six partner organizations to implement DRR and coordination activities in Haiti.

USAID/BHA also supported activities to strengthen community preparedness and response capacity for earthquakes, forest fires, volcanoes, and other natural disasters, including in Central America, Colombia, and Peru. Separately, USAID/BHA supported activities to strengthen agricultural sustainability in drought-prone areas of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

In LAC in FY 2020, USAID/BHA supported DRR activities in Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago.