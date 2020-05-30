Latin America & the Caribbean: COVID-19 Flash Update No. 1 (As of 30 May 2020)

KEY MESSAGES

• As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the 33 countries and 15 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), the health, economic, social and political crisis it is unleashing is increasingly evident.

• A total of 937,974 COVID-19 cases and 49,139 deaths are reported as of 30 May across the region, surpassing Europe and the United States in daily infections and making it the new epicenter of the pandemic.

• The economy is expected to decrease by 5.3 per cent- with even higher slumps in some Caribbean island countries and territories, rivaling economic contractions of the 1914 and 1930 recessions.

• The most affected populations include people in extreme poverty, rural populations, indigenous groups, populations on the move and informal sector workers. Women, who make up most of the informal sector labor force, are disproportionately impacted.

• Most governments are struggling to balance the health crisis with the economic impact of the pandemic; although some countries are easing restriction measures, most countries are extending movement restrictions and quarantines.

• The expectation is that the virus will continue to spread against the backdrop of COVID-19-related corruption allegations and increasing popular discontent over these allegations and extended lockdowns, including protests.

• Governments are responding with the support of humanitarian partners across the region. The needs, however, currently surpass overall response capacity.