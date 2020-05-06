Latin America & the Caribbean: COVID-19 External and Internal Access Restrictions (As of 4 May 2020)

Key Figures: Impact of COVID-19 restrictions on vulnerable populations

4K PEOPLE IN EL SALVADOR IN TEMPORARY QUARANTINE CENTRES (UNCT El Salvador

215% OVERCAPACITY IN MIGRANT SHELTERS ACROSS PANAMA (IOM)

56.6% RISE IN ACUTE UNDERNUTRITION IN EASTERN GUATEMALAN STATE (Oxfam Guatemala)

Overview: Mexico & Central America

The effects of ongoing mobility and access restrictions is creating a need for shelter response in Central America. El Salvador has placed more than 4,000 people across more than 90 temporary quarantine centres supported by Shelter partners, an occupancy level that is creating pressing needs concerning hygiene and food conditions, especially for returnees and unaccompanied child migrants.

In Panama, border closures and strict lockdown measures are creating serious needs across migrant shelters. According to IOM, Panama currently has 2,500 migrants stranded in shelters at their eastern and western borders, representing 215 per cent overcapacity. There are at least 20 confirmed cases, both in migrants and migration and border authority officials, confirming community transmission and leading to decreased response presence, as well. IOM reports serious health, WASH, food security, shelter and protection needs. Migrants are protesting conditions, while also engaging in violence amongst themselves and in some cases fleeing discrimination from local communities.

Mobility restrictions are compounding existing needs in food security as well. According to data from Guatemala’s Ministry of Health, acute undernutrition cases in the Dry Corridor department of Chiquimula, which was badly affected by drought in 2019, reported at 18 April 2020 have increased by 56.6 per cent comparted to the same timeframe in 2019.