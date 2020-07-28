Latin America & the Caribbean: COVID-19 External and Internal Access Restrictions (As of 27 July 2020)

Overview: Mexico & Central America

ACAPS included Costa Rica and Mexico in their July 2020 Humanitarian Access Overview as countries with deteriorating humanitarian access since their previous publication in October 2019. The overview rates Costa Rica’s restriction of access to services and assistance as a 2 on a scale of 5, earning an overall access limitation severity rating of 1 out of 5. Mexico’s overall rating was 2 due to ratings on restriction of access to services and assistance, internal movement restriction and interference with humanitarian activities, as well as ongoing insecurity and hostilities;

ACAPS notes that only access restriction and ongoing hostilities are due to the pandemic.

Prolonged confinement measures in some countries are causing security concerns; Honduras has recorded 434 protests in 72 municipalities since 16 March, with nearly 70 per cent of the protests primarily spurred on by either access to food (35.3 per cent), demands to return to work (17.1 per cent) or state assistance payments (17.1 per cent).

With most borders still closed, populations rendered even more vulnerable by the pandemic’s impact are being left with increasingly fewer options amid declining economies, limited access to basic services and persistent violence. Costa Rica, who routinely fields anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 asylum requests each month, mostly from Nicaraguan asylum seekers, reports fewer than 25 monthly requests in recent months