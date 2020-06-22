Latin America & the Caribbean: COVID-19 External and Internal Access Restrictions (As of 22 June 2020)

Overview: Mexico & Central America

Despite increasing caseloads and death tolls, various countries in Central America are setting tentative dates for easing internal restrictions that have adversely affected economies and halted livelihoods.

The UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) reports that the COVID-19 crisis may cause Mexico to have 4.8 per cent more people living in extreme poverty by the end of 2020, increasing the poverty rate to 5.9 per cent, the second highest rate in Latin America behind only Argentina.

The impact of the restrictions was recently seen with the passage of Tropical Storm Amanda and subsequent rains after reforming as Tropical Storm Cristobal in El Salvador and Guatemala. The storms, which left rainfall not seen since Hurricane Mitch in 1998, compounded COVID-19’s socioeconomic impact in El Salvador with WFP estimating that 336,300 people could be pushed into severe food insecurity after the storm. WFP reports they require US$8 million to provide urgent food assistance over the next two months.

The pandemic and its ensuing restrictions have also heightened protection risks in the region. Regional protection partners indicate that there are some 27,000 Honduran migrants stranded at Mexico’s closed northern border awaiting their United States asylum processes, prompting concerns (REDLAC) that the migrant shelter system along the border may soon collapse.