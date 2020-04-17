Latin America & the Caribbean: COVID-19 External and Internal Access Restrictions (As of 15 April 2020)

Key Figures: Impact of COVID-19 restrictions on existing crises

60K FAMILIES IN SALVADOR WHO MAY REQUIRE FOOD ASSISTANCE (UNCT El Salvador)

25.9K ASYLUM SEEKERS IN COSTA RICA WITHOUT ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE (UNHCR Costa Rica)

21.5K MIGRANTS STRANDED ALONG BOTH OF MEXICO’S BORDERS (National Migration Institute)

Overview: Mexico & Central America

Mexico and Central America have enacted varying travel and internal mobility restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While these measures are a response to the ongoing global pandemic, they also have a direct effect on humanitarian situations, both internally and regionally.

The mobility restrictions, which in some cases are 24-hour shelter-in-place measures, are affecting livelihoods and food access, especially in Central America - food security authorities in El Salvador estimate that some 60,000 households may require food assistance due to the effects of COVID-19 on food access. Authorities and humanitarian partners express similar concerns for Guatemala and Honduras.

Moreover, countries with migrant and refugee populations are now faced with additional response challenges, as many are now stranded in host countries with limited access to health services or the informal economies that often provide these groups with livelihoods.

UNHCR in Costa Rica indicate that reduced migration authority activity has halted asylum processes, rendering some 25,900 people awaiting processing without access to healthcare and leading to food security and shelter needs. In Mexico, local media report that the National Migration Institute (NMI) estimate some 12,500 migrants stranded near the northern border with the United States and another 9,000 on the Guatemalan border, prompting overcrowding at migrant centres at both borders.