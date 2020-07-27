World + 10 more

Latest on COVID-19: 02 July, 2020; Week 27 Issue

MEDIA HIGHLIGHTS

Associated Press: Pakistan army chief says anti-polio campaign to restart soon

Associated Press: COVID-19 just the latest epidemic in areas struck by disease

France 24: New polio cases in Afghanistan as coronavirus halts immunisation

The New York Times: Slowing the Coronavirus is Speeding the Spread of Other Diseases

Reuters: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official

Vox: The other infectious diseases spreading

