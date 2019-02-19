19 Feb 2019

Landscaping the digital humanitarian ecosystem

Report
from GSMA Development Fund
Published on 31 Dec 2018
Download PDF (32.13 MB)

The GSMA consulted with industry experts across five main thematic areas to better understand the opportunities, benefits and challenges of building a digital ecosystem for humanitarian contexts.

These key thematic areas are:

– Gender and inclusivity;

– Mobile financial services;

– Food security and climate change;

– Digital identity; and

– Mobile-enabled utilities.

These consultations yielded important insights and recommendations for the humanitarian and private sectors, specifically mobile network operators. Taken together, these findings signal the importance of approaching the thematic areas collectively, recognising their equal importance and interdependence in building a digital ecosystem for humanitarian contexts. Core to this is the role of effective partnerships – particularly between humanitarian organisations and MNOs.

