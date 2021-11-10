Landmine Monitor 2021

The 23nd annual Landmine Monitor report provides a global overview of efforts to universalize and fully implement the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, ensure clearance of mine contaminated areas, deliver risk education to affected communities, and assist victims of these weapons.

More generally, the report assesses the international community’s response to the global landmine situation, focusing on calendar year 2020 with information included up to October 2021. It covers mine ban policy, use, production, trade, and stockpiling globally; contains information on developments and challenges in assessing and addressing the impact of mine contamination and casualties through clearance, risk education, and victim assistance; and documents global trends in support for mine action.

Chapters on developments in specific countries and other areas are available in online Country Profiles, found here.