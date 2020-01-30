Laboratory testing of human suspected cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection - Interim guidance (10 January 2020)

1. Introduction

The purpose of this document is to provide interim guidance to laboratories and stakeholders involved in laboratory testing of patients who meet the definition of suspected case of pneumonia associated with a novel coronavirus identified in Wuhan, China (See: Surveillance case definitions for human infection with novel coronavirus, Interim guidance v1, January 2020, WHO/2019-nCoV/Surveillance/v2020.1).

For the basis of this document various existing WHO documents have been used and adapted for its purpose, including WHO laboratory guidance for MERS-CoV (1-11). As information about the etiology, clinical manifestations and transmission of disease in the cluster of respiratory disease patients identified in Wuhan is limited, WHO continues to monitor developments and will revise these recommendations as necessary.

The etiologic agent responsible for the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan has not yet been fully verified, but a novel Betacoronavirus has reportedly been cultured from at least one pneumonia patient and characterized by electron microscopy and genome sequencing and has been detected by PCR in 15 other patients (12). It is expected that full gene sequence and other information on the putative causative agent will soon be available that can inform the development of specific diagnostic tests. Until that time, the goals of diagnostic testing are to detect suspect cases early, to support disease control activities, and to work with reference laboratories that can perform pathogen discovery and additional testing to clarify the pathogenic role of the putative emergent cause of respiratory disease.

2. Suspected case definition

For case definition see the following document: WHO Surveillance case definitions for human infection with novel coronavirus.

3. Specimen collection and shipment

Rapid collection and testing of appropriate specimens from suspected cases is a priority and should be guided by a laboratory expert. As the causative agent has not been verified and the gene sequence of the putative coronavirus not yet published, multiple tests may need to be performed and sampling sufficient clinical material is recommended. Local guidelines should be followed regarding patient or guardian’s informed consent for specimen collection, testing and potentially future research.

Assure SOPs are available, and the appropriate staff is trained and available for appropriate collection, specimen storage, packaging and transport. There is still limited information on the risk posed by the reported coronavirus found in Wuhan, but it would appear samples prepared for molecular testing could be handled as would samples of suspected human influenza (2, 7-9). Attempts to culture the virus require a higher level of biosecurity.