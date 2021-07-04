KSrelief Signs Joint Cooperation Program with IFAD

2 July 2021

ROME, ITALY: Today, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) signed a joint cooperation program with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The program was signed by the Supervisor General of KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, and the President of IFAD, Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo, in Rome, Italy, and its purpose is to improve food security and combat malnutrition around the world, build capacities in the humanitarian and relief field, allow for the sharing of expertise and knowledge, and enhance future cooperation between the two organizations.

Dr. Al Rabeeah stressed that this program exemplified the Kingdom’s leading role in alleviating the suffering of crisis-affected people globally. He added that the Kingdom is keen to utilize its potential and resources, in full cooperation with the United Nations, other humanitarian organizations and the rest of the international community, to address global humanitarian challenges for the good of all humanity.