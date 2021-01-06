KSrelief Monthly Bulletin: December 2020: International Human Solidarity Day, International Volunteer Day, Gamers Without Borders

International Human Solidarity Day is a day to celebrate our unity in diversity, a day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity, and to encourage ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication.

KSrelief firmly believes in the importance of solidarity to address the world’s most challenging needs, preserve human dignity, and create a better world; this reflects in the longstanding and effective partnerships that KSrelief has with over 140 partners from local and international organizations and UN agencies, who are working together and driven by the same goal to serve humanity and improve the lives of millions across the world.