24 Jan 2020

Knowledge Matters – Twenty Years of Child Survival Programs in Concern (1998 – 2018) , Issue 26 | December 2019

Report
from Concern Worldwide
Published on 23 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.74 MB)

Welcome to the latest edition of Knowledge Matters, published in December 2019, which gives an overview of Concern's work and learning during twenty years of USAID-funded Child Survival programs from 1998 - 2018.

In this issue, we discuss the work and learning from twenty years of Child Survival programs, including examples from Bangladesh, Burundi, Haiti, Kenya, Niger, Rwanda and Sierra Leone.

The issue first explains the program design and the use of results-based management in the Child Survival programs. Next, we discuss how we arranged Human Resources for the health programs, including a focus on the Child Survival Programs' experience with Frontline Health Workers. The Social Behavior Change Communication and Operations Research aspects of the programs were also discussed. The issue of sustainability of the programs, lessons learned and recommendations for the way forward conclude the articles in this issue.

