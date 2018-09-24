24 Sep 2018

Knowledge for children in the Middle East and North Africa - Compendium of UNICEF-Supported knowledge and evidence generated in 2017

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original
Download PDF (10.59 MB)

Highlights

Every year, UNICEF and its partners in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) generate a wealth of knowledge in the region and evidence of the results from programmatic interventions. The purpose is to inform national dialogues around the design and implementation of child-friendly policies and to improve interventions, thus contributing towards full implementation of the rights of all children across the MENA region.

The compendium features thirty summaries of research, studies, surveys and independent external evaluations that UNICEF and its partners in the region have completed in 2017. They capture the different dimensions of child rights.

the summaries cover a wide range of topics organized by goal areas of UNICEF Strategic Plan 2018-2021: namely:

  • Every child survives and thrives
  • Every child learns
  • Every child protected from violence and exploitation
  • Every child lives in a safe and clean environment
  • Every child has an equitable chance in life

Each summary consists of the background and rationale, methodology, key findings and conclusions, and recommendations where appropriate.

Links to the full reports are provided.

