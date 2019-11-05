Knowledge for Children in Africa: 2019 Publications Catalogue

Foreword

Every year, UNICEF and partners generate a wealth of evidence on the situation of children in Africa. Knowledge and evidence are essential to informing the development, implementation, and monitoring of relevant policies and programmes for the realization of children’s rights. To this end, UNICEF Regional Directors in Africa are pleased to present the 2019 edition of the Knowledge for Children in Africa Publications Catalogue.

The 2019 edition of the catalogue features 107 reports and studies on the situation of children, young people, and women in Africa. These publications represent the collective knowledge generated by UNICEF Country and Regional Offices during the year, and capture the work of UNICEF and partners to support the rights and well-being of children across the continent.

The publications cover a wide range of topics. Publications are listed under the following categories:

Child Poverty

Child Protection

Child-Sensitive Social Protection

Education and Early Childhood Development

Financing for Development: Public Finance for Children

HIV and AIDS

Humanitarian Action, Resilience and Peacebuilding

Maternal, Newborn and Child Health

Nutrition

Situation Analysis and Socioeconomic Development

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

Many of the publications are, or will be, available online. The entry for each study or report includes a short description, as well as information on the authors and contributors, planned publication date, and contact details for obtaining additional information.

Evidence plays a critical role in shaping successful initiatives in support of children and women.

We sincerely hope that you will find the publications listed in this catalogue to be a helpful resource for evidence-based decision making and programming.

Ted Chaiban Regional Director UNICEF Middle East and North Africa

Mohamed Malick Fall Regional Director UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa

Marie-Pierre Poirier Regional Director UNICEF West and Central Africa