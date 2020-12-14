World + 1 more
Know Disasters, Oct-Nov 2020
Attachments
In this issue
Talking Point There is No Natural Disasters
Study Paradox on Vulnerability and Risk Assessment for Climate Change and Natural Hazards
Interview Disaster Risk Governance: Building a Resilient Future
Insight Doubling of Extreme Rainfall Events in the Himalayas
Inroads Guwahati Gets an Experimental Flood Warning System
Analysis Polar Disaster Risk Reduction
Mitigation Helping People Affected by Natural Hazards with Technical Knowledge to Construct Safer Houses