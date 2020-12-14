Know Disasters, Oct-Nov 2020

In this issue

Talking Point There is No Natural Disasters

Study Paradox on Vulnerability and Risk Assessment for Climate Change and Natural Hazards

Interview Disaster Risk Governance: Building a Resilient Future

Insight Doubling of Extreme Rainfall Events in the Himalayas

Inroads Guwahati Gets an Experimental Flood Warning System

Analysis Polar Disaster Risk Reduction

Mitigation Helping People Affected by Natural Hazards with Technical Knowledge to Construct Safer Houses