Know Disasters, August-September 2020
In this issue
Humanitarian Oxfam India's Compassionate Response to Survivors Left Devastated by Cyclone Amphan
Perspecctive COVID-19 Pandemic: Its Implications to the Sendai Framework and Risk Assessment
Insight COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plans and India's Pivot to Low Carbon Sustainable Development
Viewpoint COVID-19: Through the Looking Glass
Perspective Resetting the Planet after COVID-19: Treating our Wastewater Effectively via DTS Technology
Alert India Must Act Now to Avert Climate Disaster
Perspective Frequent Tremors in and Around the NCR