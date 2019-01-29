Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation leads in humanitarian action, giving

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2019 (WAM) -- The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has enhanced its humanitarian stature by supporting over 90 countries around the world.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Vice President of the Foundation, stated that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through the foundation’s work while pointing out that the UAE has assisted many countries with relief and development projects.

He stressed that the wise leadership is committed to launching relief and development policies that aim to assist needy people, through official government support and charity and humanitarian organisations while noting that the foundation’s accomplishments are due to the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Foundation.

Mohammed Haji Al Kouri, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the foundation has continued its humanitarian giving for eleven consecutive years, due to the support of the wise leadership while noting that the foundation achieved significant humanitarian, charity and development successes in 2018.

The foundation recently launched its Ramadan project and provided 10,000 Ramadan baskets that include nine food categories, which benefitted over 50,000 people in Socotra Island.

The foundation launched, in coordination with the Office of the Ministry of Education in Socotra, a project that assisted 17,000 students from 86 schools. It also launched a project that supplied local schools with 5,000 tables, 5,000 chairs and a thousand class boards, in preparation for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The foundation also restored a 120-megawatt power station in Aden, at an estimated cost of US$100 million, benefitting 2.5 million people.

On the occasion of the Year of Zayed, the foundation implemented many development and relief projects in Iraq, to give victims and needy people decent lives and provide for their basic needs, benefitting around 21,739 families and 956 people.

In Lebanon, the foundation funded, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Beirut, many development projects. In April, the UAE completed its campaign to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon, which included the provision of 3,750 heaters and 10,000 food parcels, as well as 30,250 winter clothes, shoes and blankets, benefitting 143,000 refugees in various parts of Lebanon.

In Gaza, the foundation distributed food aid to around 24,000 needy families.

A total of 395 tonnes of palm trees were also shipped to 26 countries, in cooperation with relevant UAE embassies. In 2018, the foundation continued to implement Ramadan iftar projects in 50 countries, targeting 750,000 people in none Arab countries, 17 Asian countries and 10 countries in Africa, as well as in Sweden, Spain, Greece, Albania, Switzerland, Montenegro, Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Australia, Belarus, New Zealand and the Ukraine.

The UAE sent an emergency relief vessel to the port of Kismayo in the Somali state of Gopaland, which transported 824 tonnes of basic food aid that were distributed to local people. The second phase targeted 20,000 Somali families, or around 100,000 people, in Puntland.

In Sudan, the Guidance and Awqaf Ministry received the second batch of Emirati support from the foundation, in coordination with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, which included five multi-purpose vehicles, over 50,000 Qurans and fancy carpets to furnish local mosques. The first batch included 115,000 Qurans, 17 vehicles, and the restoration of over 50 mosques.

The UAE also rescued people affected by floods in Sudan and assisted thousands of families by sending an aircraft carrying 30 tonnes of aid.

As part of the country’s health initiatives during the Year of Zayed, the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Children’s Hospital was inaugurated in Mary, Turkmenistan, at a cost of AED110 million, or $30 million.

The contributions and donations of Emirati businessmen and organisations to people affected by floods in Kerala amounted to AED36 million.

The UAE Embassy in Senegal supervised the restoration of the main dam in Kuntaur, Gambia, as well as the construction of two other dams at its other entrances, which were funded by the foundation.

