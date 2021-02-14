Key Stakeholders’ Perspectives for UN Women’s Next Strategic Plan: Findings from UN Women survey on the development of the next strategic plan 2022-2025

The development of UN Women’s next strategic plan (2022–2025) comes at a time marking 25 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, 75 years since the founding of the United Nations, 20 years since the landmark UN Security Council resolution on women, peace and security (S/RES/1325), 10 years since the creation of UN Women, and in the first year of the Decade of Action to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals.

This report presents key stakeholders’ perspectives around UN Women’s next strategic plan based on a survey conducted by UN Women in late 2020 as part of a series of global, regional, and country consultations. The survey and report centre around four main areas of enquiry:

New and persistent challenges to gender equality and women’s empowerment; UN Women’s strategies and impact areas; The importance of partnerships; and UN Women’s role in the context of the UN reforms.

Key findings on stakeholders’ perspective on the entity’s strengths and weaknesses over the first decade since its creation, opportunities, and challenges the entity should focus on in these crucial coming years, as well as what strategies UN Women is best positioned to deploy are presented in the report, along with a full series of data analysis tables.