Key planning recommendations for mass gatherings in the context of COVID-19 Interim guidance, 29 May 2020

This document is an update of the interim guidance document entitled “Key planning recommendations for mass gatherings in the context of COVID-19”, published by WHO on 19 March 2020. This version has been revised to reflect the evolution of the knowledge on the pandemic over the past weeks, and to ensure alignment with the most recent guidance on COVID-19 issued by WHO.

Purpose

The purpose of this document is to provide guidance to host governments, health authorities and national or international organizers of mass gatherings on containing risks of COVID19 transmission associated with mass gathering events.

General considerations and advice applicable to the organization of mass gatherings, and addressing risks of any origin, should also be taken into account when planning an event, as highlighted in WHO’s publication Public health for mass gatherings: key considerations

Background

Mass gatherings are events characterized by the concentration of people at a specific location for a specific purpose over a set period of time that have the potential to strain the planning and response resources of the host country or community.

Mass gatherings can include a single event or a combination of several events at different venues, such as the Olympics.

There are a diverse range of mass gatherings such as sports, music/entertainment, religious events, large conferences and exhibitions, and others.

In the context of COVID-19, mass gatherings are events that could amplify the transmission of the virus and potentially disrupt the host country’s response capacity. COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces, and the risk of transmission appears to be proportional to the closeness (less than 1 metre) and frequency of the interaction between an infected individual and an individual who is not infected.

Mass gatherings can be planned or spontaneous, but in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, relevant authorities should ensure that spontaneous events are kept to a minimum since these events likely did not have adequate planning to implement prevention and control measures to reduce the risk of transmission or the potential strain on health services.

Mass gatherings are not merely recreational events; they have important implications on the psychological well-being of large number of individuals (e.g. religious events), can play an important role in promoting healthy behaviours (e.g. sports), provide employment for a great number of people, and could leave a legacy of improved assets or capacities developed as a result of hosting a mass gathering event.

Since mass gatherings have substantial political, cultural, social, and economic implications, authorities should assess the importance and necessity of an event and consider the option that it may take place, provided all associated public health risks are adequately addressed and mitigated.