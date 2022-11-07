Key Operational IASC Guidance: Executive and Operational Summaries, November 2022

About Saving Lives Together

The Saving Lives Together (SLT) initiative was created in recognition of the fact that the organisations of the United Nations Security Management System (UNSMS), International NonGovernmental Organisations (INGOs) and Intergovernmental Organisations (IOs) face similar security challenges when operating in volatile environments. SLT was established to provide a framework to improve collaboration on common security concerns and enhance the safe delivery of humanitarian and development assistance. SLT is a series of recommendations aimed at enhancing security collaboration between the UNSMS organisations, INGOs and IOs. It recognises the collectively experienced security threats and the importance of collaboration to support the safe delivery of humanitarian and development assistance.

The objective of SLT is to enhance the ability of partner organisations to make informed decisions, manage risks and implement effective security arrangements that enable delivery of assistance and improve the security of personnel and continuity of operations.

Although SLT is a voluntary engagement by partner organisations, the success and effectiveness of the initiative are dependent on the commitment of all participating organisations to work collectively towards the mutual goal of improving the security of personnel and operations. Accordingly, organisations that wish to become SLT partner organisations must commit to the adoption and effective implementation of the principles, objectives and arrangements in the SLT Framework.

To this end, SLT partner organisations commit to:

Establish security collaboration arrangements;

Share relevant security information

Cooperate on security training

Cooperate on security operational and logistics arrangements, where feasible

Identify resource requirements for enhancing security coordination between the UN, INGOs, and IOs, and advocate for their funding

Consult on common ground rules for humanitarian action

It is recognised that SLT partner organisations perceive and assess threats and vulnerabilities differently, accept different levels of risk and implement security arrangements which they consider suitable for their organisation and operational conditions. SLT is designed to enhance and complement security risk management systems of SLT partner organisations, not substitute these systems and related arrangements.