Key lessons from the ARCI Project

The “Action of Red Cross on Integration of Relocated and Resettled Persons” (ARCI) project, launched in 2017 supporting the integration of refugees and asylum seekers arriving in the EU under relocation and resettlement schemes.

Implemented through German, Bulgarian and Croatian Red Cross National Societies, funded by the EU’s Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF), and managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), ARCI adopted participatory approaches, with a focus on providing clear, useful, tailored information.

Research for these key lessons was carried out in July 2019, as ARCI entered its final few months, to capture best-practices and learning.