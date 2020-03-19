Key Legal Considerations on access to territory for persons in need of international protection in the context of the COVID-19 response

This paper sets out key legal considerations, based on international refugee and human rights law, on access to territory for persons seeking international protection in the context of measures taken by States to restrict the entry of non-nationals for the protection of public health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reconfirms that while States may put in place measures which may include a health screening or testing of persons seeking international protection upon entry and/or putting them in quarantine, such measures may not result in denying them an effective opportunity to seek asylum or result in refoulement.

Under international law, States have the sovereign power to regulate the entry of non-nationals. However, international law also provides that measures to this effect may not prevent them from seeking asylum from persecution.i 2. Central to the right to seek asylum is the principle of non-refoulement, ii which prohibits, without discrimination,iii any State conduct leading to the ‘return in any manner whatsoever’ to an unsafe foreign territory, including rejection at the frontier or non-admission to the territory. States are responsible for ensuring protection from refoulement to all persons who are within its jurisdiction, including at national frontiers,v as soon as a person presents him- or herself at the border claiming to be at risk or fearing return to his or her country of origin or any other country. There is no single correct formula or phrase for how this fear or desire to seek asylum needs to be conveyed in order to benefit from the principle of non-refoulement.

In order to give effect to their international legal obligations, including the right to seek asylum and the principle of non-refoulement, States have a duty vis-à-vis persons who have arrived at their borders, to make independent inquiries as to the persons’ need for international protection and to ensure they are not at risk of refoulement.

If such a risk exists, the State is precluded from denying entry or forcibly removing the individual concerned.