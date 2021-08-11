World
Key considerations for monitoring shock-responsive social assistance: A guiding framework, June 2021
by Rebecca Holmes, Simon Levine and Fleur Shakespeare
Executive summary
Shock-responsive social protection (SRSP) operates in contexts where rapid on-set disasters mean needs for assistance are acute and urgent. Monitoring and identifying problems in programme design and delivery are therefore critical. However, there is limited existing guidance on how to monitor shockresponsive social protection in these contexts.
This Brief aims to help fill this gap. It does not provide a blueprint for developing monitoring indicators, but it presents a guiding framework with key questions and key issues to consider when monitoring SRSP to understand how the intervention contributes to broader crisis response.
The guiding framework includes the key domains of coverage and effectiveness, adequacy, timeliness, predictability, cost efficiency, equity and inclusion, accountability and sustainability.
The key principles underpinning the monitoring framework include:
Approaching monitoring is not just a data collection and reporting exercise, but rather a process of regular or ongoing analysis.
Disaggregating data by sex, age and disability at a minimum, and asking gender and inclusionspecific questions.
Coordinating across sectors, and drawing on other sources of data is essential, including from other humanitarian and development actors responding to the crisis.