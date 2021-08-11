Key considerations for monitoring shock-responsive social assistance: A guiding framework, June 2021

by Rebecca Holmes, Simon Levine and Fleur Shakespeare

Executive summary

Shock-responsive social protection (SRSP) operates in contexts where rapid on-set disasters mean needs for assistance are acute and urgent. Monitoring and identifying problems in programme design and delivery are therefore critical. However, there is limited existing guidance on how to monitor shockresponsive social protection in these contexts.

This Brief aims to help fill this gap. It does not provide a blueprint for developing monitoring indicators, but it presents a guiding framework with key questions and key issues to consider when monitoring SRSP to understand how the intervention contributes to broader crisis response.

The guiding framework includes the key domains of coverage and effectiveness, adequacy, timeliness, predictability, cost efficiency, equity and inclusion, accountability and sustainability.

The key principles underpinning the monitoring framework include: