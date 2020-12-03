Key Considerations on Education and Transition to Employment for Refugees

Purpose of the Document

In line with the 2018 Global Compact on Refugees, UNHCR’s Refugee Education 2030 strategy, and UNHCR’s Refugee Livelihoods and Economic Inclusion Concept Note, UNHCR commits to ensuring all persons of concern and host community youth have access to inclusive quality education as a foundation for successful integration in the economy.

Education and economic inclusion are crucial to meeting the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees, of which the second is to promote refugee self-reliance.

Expanding access to secondary and tertiary education is the first step in closing the gap between learning and earning. Supporting the transition from tertiary education to employment is a crucial next step.

The purpose of this document is to draw on existing knowledge and experience at country, regional and headquarters levels to identify and share five Key Considerations to improving education and economic inclusion approaches and outcomes.

These Key Considerations can bolster the efforts of UNHCR country operations and partners to continuously improve links between education and employment in support of refugee self-reliance.

The Key Considerations are consistent with UNHCR’s commitment to prioritize effective partnerships that focus on burden sharing, relieving pressures on host communities, supporting refugee self-reliance, expanding solutions and remaining accountable to affected populations.