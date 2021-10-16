Keeping Girls in the Picture: Youth Advocacy Toolkit

The COVID-19 crisis threatens decades of progress made towards gender equality, putting over 11 million girls at risk of not returning to school! To safeguard progress made on girls’ education, ensure girls’ learning continuity during school closures, and promote girls’ safe return to schools once these reopen, UNESCO and members of the Global Education Coalition’s Gender Flagship scale up efforts in the #LearningNeverStops campaign, focusing on ‘keeping girls in the picture’.