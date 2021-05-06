Keeping up with COVID-19: essential guidance for NGO security risk managers

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact not only the security risks that NGOs face, but also the way risk treatment measures are developed, implemented, and communicated to staff.

As we get used to new ways of working with COVID-19, and the focus is, rightly, on the pandemic and its impacts, we must ensure that we do not lose sight of ongoing, as well as, new security situations and issues.

This guidance document is for staff with security risk management responsibilities and is presented in a series of modules that look at how SRM is impacted by COVID-19. The guidance is divided into three parts (A) Policy and Planning, (B) Operational Security and (C) Staff Support.

Modules will be developed and updated as the global context unfolds, and new operating practices are developed and implemented. Each module will be complete in itself and together they will build into a comprehensive series covering all aspects of security risk management.