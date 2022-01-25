K4D: Lessons Learned from Education Initiatives Implemented During the First Wave of COVID-19; A Literature Review (December 2021)

It is important to assume that the learning crisis caused by COVID-19 is not over. As highlighted by 2021 school closures in response to the Delta variant, lessons learned from school closures in 2020 are required and applicable. There is therefore a need for reflection and a consolidation of lessons learned to protect education outcomes. Lessons include the need for parental engagement and support, the mobilisation of community actors, and inclusive and accessible remote learning approaches (Kapur, 2020, p. 38). This literature review seeks to better understand what worked and what did not work in education interventions during the first wave of COVID-19, in order to support planning on current and future school closures and/or disruptions to education systems. It focuses on three key areas: 1. Support to teachers to continue teaching during school closures, and the role of teachers in supporting marginalised learners; 2. Approaches to ensure the continuation of learning; and 3. Approaches to reach the most marginalised learners.

Read the full report here.