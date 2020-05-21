Justice for women amidst COVID-19

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a global emergency of multiple dimensions. In the several weeks since the pandemic has exploded around the world, a multitude of repercussions are emerging – beyond the threats to life and health associated with the virus itself. The urgent need to contain and mitigate COVID-19 has brought unprecedented disruption to the ways that people live and work, with most countries having introduced some form of social distancing, lockdowns, and quarantines.

Prior to the COVID-19 global crisis, 2020 was expected to be a year for reviewing achievements and accelerating progress in the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action 25 years since its adoption and 20 years since adopting UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

There is now major concern that COVID-19 and its impact will push back fragile progress on gender equality, including slowing progress in reversing discriminatory laws, the enactment of new laws, the implementation of existing legislation and broader progress needed to achieving justice for all.

This rapid assessment builds on what we know about women’s existing justice needs as documented in an earlier Justice for Women report (2019). It examines the impacts of COVID-19, policy responses and outlines policy recommendations for the period ahead.

Using a gender lens, the report documents major threats to women’s lives and livelihoods associated with COVID-19 – namely, curtailed access to justice institutions, rising intimate partner violence (IPV), threats to women’s rights to sexual and reproductive health, growing injustice for workers, discriminatory laws and lack of legal identity, as well as repercussions on forcibly displaced women and those deprived of their liberty.

An adequate response requires informed, as well as inclusive action. Around the world, innovative interventions are emerging on the parts of states and non-state actors, including efforts to:

Prevent and respond to Intimate Partner Violence.

Multiple innovative platforms have emerged during the COVID crisis to prevent and respond to IPV. Some use existing programs, like WhatsApp, while others have developed new free applications or instant messaging. Some aim at raising awareness, while others are connected to emergency and support services. There is a range of innovative solutions to offer direct help to victims through helplines and emergency services that do not require cell phones and internet access. Some countries have also taken steps to ensure access to the courts through virtual means and continued protection through extension of judicial orders.

Address legal and other disadvantages for poor and marginalized women. A welcome innovation in this unique crisis is that several governments around the world are providing emergency assistance regardless of people’s previous entitlements. Therefore, while some women who were in informal employment or out of the workforce are normally at an enormous disadvantage in terms of benefits eligibility, they may be receiving benefits regardless of their former job status.

Support collective action of women and women’s organizations. Grassroots justice actors such as unions of informal sector workers, civil society justice defenders, community-based paralegals, public-interest lawyers, human rights activists, and other community leaders are playing active roles in many settings.

Building on the Call to Action of the Justice for Women report and other sources, this report outlines ten policy recommendations to safeguard women’s right to access justice during this crisis: