July ends with brutal acts of violence perpetrated against children across the Middle East and North Africa

Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore

NEW YORK, 2 August 2019 – “This was another devastating week for children living through conflict and instability in the Middle East and North Africa, with killings and other violent acts committed against them daily.

“Since Saturday, violence has taken a grisly toll on the region’s young people: two schools and a hospital came under attack in Tripoli, Libya; at least four high-school students were shot to death during demonstrations in North Kordofan, Sudan; and four children were killed, and 14 others injured in an attack on a market in Yemen’s Sa’ada Governorate.

“At the same time, heavy violence which has already left 359 children injured or killed since the start of the year continued in Syria’s northwest. Also this week, several children in the State of Palestine were injured in violent incidents, bringing the cumulative total to at least 477 children injured in the State of Palestine so far in 2019.

“Those who perpetrate this violence are failing children and falling far short of their obligations under international law to keep them out of harm’s way. This is more than regrettable, it is an outrage.

“The wanton disregard for children’s wellbeing shown this week must not continue. All parties to conflict and those with influence over them are responsible for the safety of children wherever they are in the region.”

