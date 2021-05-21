Judicial guarantees and safeguards – Factsheet

The repression of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, whatever the nationality of the offender and the place where they are committed, is crucial to ensuring respect for international law and to the interests of justice. The criminal law and judicial system of each State must allow for the prosecution and trial of persons accused of committing these crimes. All persons accused and/or brought to trial must, however, benefit from a series of procedural safeguards and fundamental guar­antees designed to ensure that individuals receive a fair trial and are protected from being unlawfully or arbitrarily deprived of their fundamental human rights and freedoms.