JRS Service to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

JRS accompanies, serves, and advocates the cause of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) through the implementation of education services, psychosocial support, peace building, pastoral activities, training in modern agricultural techniques, and mediation to settle land disputes and other conflicts. We serve IDPs in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Philippines, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Central African Republic (CAR), Nigeria, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico and Ukraine. This document demonstrates our commitment.

The 20th anniversary of the Guiding Principles and the GP202 campaign covering 2018-2020, provide an opportunity to reflect on the limitations of the current legal framework, refocus attention on the vulnerability of IDPs, and open up the potential for new understandings, approaches and technologies.

The basis of JRS’s advocacy work is our service to the people we accompany. Below is a list of regions, countries, and projects where JRS serves IDPs, the major protection risks and needs for each population, and how JRS is working to meet those needs.