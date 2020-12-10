Journalism without Fear, Favour Key for Surviving COVID-19 Pandemic, Secretary-General Tells World Press Freedom Conference, Urging Governments to Protect Media Workers

SG/SM/20491

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the closing session of the World Press Freedom Conference 2020 “Journalism without Fear or Favour”, in The Hague today:

I send my warmest greetings to the World Press Freedom Conference.

Journalists and media workers are crucial to helping us make informed decisions. During a pandemic, those decisions can make the difference between life and death. COVID‑19 has given rise to a second lethal pandemic of misinformation, harmful health advice and wild conspiracy theories. The press can provide the antidote: verified, scientific, fact‑based news and analysis. But since the virus took hold, many media workers have been subjected to increased restrictions and punishments simply for doing their jobs.

I thank everyone involved in this conference for your advocacy on behalf of independent media. I call on all Governments to protect media workers, fight impunity and strengthen press freedom. Journalism without fear or favour is essential to get through the pandemic, and to build a future of peace and human rights for all.

