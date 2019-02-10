10 Feb 2019

Jordan: Second regional meeting on restoring family links

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 10 Feb 2019 View Original

Amman (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Jordan Red Crescent Society (JRCS) organized a two-day regional meeting on Restoring Family Links (RFL) in Amman on 5 & 6 February. The meeting brought together 42 participants from 14 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and nine ICRC delegations from the Middle East and North Africa.

During the meeting, participants exchanged experiences and shared good practices that have been implemented in the region aimed at strengthening RFL preparedness and response.

“The number of families separated in the region as well as of missing persons remains an extraordinary humanitarian challenge that we collectively in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are continuing to address”, said Mr. Juerg Montani, head of the ICRC delegation in Jordan.

“Despite Internet connectivity and modern means of communication we are witnessing nowadays, people are still going missing and families are being separated following natural disasters, conflicts, or when taking hazardous migration routes,” he added.

The meeting tackled issues related to the development of a new RFL strategy for the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (2019-2025), the current challenges facing missing persons and their families, the assessment of RFL needs and capacities, response to the needs of migrants and their families, as well as the protection of data of the individuals using RFL services.

Dr. Mohammed Mitlek Al-Hadid, president of the JRCS, said, “To alleviate human suffering, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement must unify and intensify its efforts to strengthen the Family Links Network in order to protect family unity and prevent family separation”.

The ICRC and National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies work together around the world to locate people and put them back into contact with their relatives. This work includes looking for family members, restoring contact, reuniting families and seeking to clarify the fate of those who remain missing.

For further information, please contact:

Hala Shamlawi, ICRC Amman, Tel: +962 777 398 794

Know more about our restoring family links activities here

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.