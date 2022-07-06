Joint WHO Regional Office for Europe/ECDC Monkeypox Resource toolkit to support national authorities and event organisers in their planning and coordination of mass and large gathering events

This toolkit, jointly created by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), provides health authorities and event organisers with ready-to-use and customisable tools for public health preparedness and risk assessment; early warning, alert and response (EWAR); and event-based surveillance; contact tracing; and risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) including health information and advice on monkeypox for mass gatherings.

This resource toolkit accompanies the Interim advice for public health authorities on summer events during the monkeypox outbreak in Europe, 2022, aiming to provide concise advice to public health authorities and guide their prevention and RCCE interventions before, during, and after upcoming summer events. The toolkit offers a one-stop-shop for technical guidance, trainings, materials and operational tools to support health authorities and event organisers prepare for upcoming large and mass gathering events during the summer. The toolkit will be updated with new materials and resources over time. Different sections can be used by health authorities and other audiences to formulate advice to business and venue owners and event organisers, as well as participants themselves. All advice can be adapted to the local context and the relevant audience and translated into national languages as required.