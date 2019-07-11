11 Jul 2019

Joint UNDP-DPPA Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention - Annual Report 2018

Report
from UN Development Programme, UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (8.2 MB)

The Joint Programme in brief

The Joint UNDP-DPPA4 Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention provides critical support to the new generation Resident Coordinators system building on the strengths of DPPA and UNDP. The Programme is widely recognized as a ground-breaking contribution in bridging the gap between political engagement and development support in pursuit of preventing violent conflict and sustaining peace. The UN Secretary-General has cited the Programme as a best practice of UN engagement on conflict prevention, and recommended that it “serve as a model” for the system in making available to UN Resident Coordinator Offices (RCOs) and UN Country Teams (UNCTs) enhanced capacities that are matched to the needs of national priorities, particularly as it reinforces national efforts to build capacities for conflict prevention.

