Joint UNDP-DPPA Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention

The Joint Programme in brief

The Joint UNDP-DPPA4 Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention provides critical support to the new generation Resident Coordinators system building on the strengths of DPPA and UNDP. The Programme is widely recognized as a ground-breaking contribution in bridging the gap between political engagement and development support in pursuit of preventing violent conflict and sustaining peace. The UN Secretary-General has cited the Programme as a best practice of UN engagement on conflict prevention, and recommended that it “serve as a model” for the system in making available to UN Resident Coordinator Offices (RCOs) and UN Country Teams (UNCTs) enhanced capacities that are matched to the needs of national priorities, particularly as it reinforces national efforts to build capacities for conflict prevention.