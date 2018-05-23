23 May 2018

Joint UNDP-DPA Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention - Annual Report 2017

Report
from UN Development Programme, UN Department of Political Affairs
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.1 MB)

This Annual Report highlights the impact of the Joint UNDP-DPA Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention. In 2017, the Joint Programme provided support to more than 60 countries, including through the deployment of Peace and Development Advisors. Peace and Development Advisors are at the forefront of the Programme’s efforts, they support the UN system to effectively adapt and respond to complex political situations and identify areas for preventive action. The Joint Programme is widely recognized for providing thought leadership on conflict prevention, and is considered a unique example of how the political and development pillars of the UN can successfully work together in pursuit of preventing violent conflict and sustaining peace.

This report provides an overview of the variety of contexts in which the Programme has engaged in, with notable results achieved strengthening the role of local actors in mediation and dialogue in El Salvador, Nigeria, and Ukraine; supporting local stakeholders to prevent violent extremism in the Philippines, and Tunisia; enabling conflict prevention efforts across borders in the South Caucasus, Bangladesh and Myanmar; as well as establishing and consolidating national infrastructures for peace in Malawi and Lesotho.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.