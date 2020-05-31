Joint Submission to UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women: Thematic report on “Rape as a Grave and Systematic Human Rights Violation and Gender-based Violence Against Women”

In response to the call for submissions by the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences, Amnesty International and other organisations submit this memorandum for consideration in the upcoming thematic report on “rape as a grave and systematic human rights violation and gender-based violence against women”, to be presented to the UN General Assembly in September 2020. This joint submission reaffirms states’ responsibility to address sexual and gender-based violence as a grave and systematic human rights violation, but recommends that the report use a broader analytical frame that situates penal reform within more comprehensive approaches to combat such violence, beyond prosecution and punishment and to explicitly link criminal law responses with other state due diligence obligations to prevent, remedy and redress sexual and gender-based violence.