14 Mar 2018

Joint Statement: Coercion of Children to Obtain Fingerprints and Facial Images is Never Acceptable

Report
from Danish Refugee Council, International Organization for Migration, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Terre des hommes, Caritas, UN Children's Fund, Save the Children, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, World Vision
Published on 13 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (535.56 KB)

Brussels - IOM, together with other UN agencies and NGOs issued yesterday (12/03) a joint statement raising concerns ahead of the EU institutions' negotiations on 27 March on the EURODAC Regulation.

The statement warns that the proposed system would inappropriately allow the use of coercion to take the fingerprints and facial images of children.

Established in 2003, the EURODAC Regulation establishes an EU asylum fingerprint database. When someone applies for asylum, no matter where they are in the EU, their fingerprints are transmitted to the EURODAC central system. The proposed changes to the system aim to expand the current database of asylum applicants to better identify “irregularly staying third country nationals” using biometric data.

The joint statement stresses that coercion of children in any manner or form in the context of migration related procedures violates children’s rights, which EU Member States are committed to respect and uphold.

IOM and its partners urge the Council of the European Union, the European Parliament and the European Commission to exempt all children, no matter their age, from all forms of coercion in the EURODAC Regulation, in full compliance with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.