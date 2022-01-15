Joint Position Paper on key recommendation on Child Rights and Family Reunification

A group of civil society organisations, including Terre des Hommes, and UNICEF have prepared a joint position paper on child rights and family reunification.

In March 2022, the Human Rights Council will dedicate its annual meeting on the rights of the child to the question of child rights and family reunification and a Human Rights Council resolution will be adopted on this.

This position paper was developed to inform the resolution, the annual day on the rights of the child, and a report being prepared by The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Read the joint position paper here

Add your voice to the call for a strong resolution by signing onto the joint position paper here