Joint Note on the Nutrition Situtation in the West and Central Africa Region

Key Messages

The nutrition situation in the Sahel requires urgent attention from all stakeholders including governments, donors and development partners to strengthen the resilience of systems, communities and people.

Priority must be given to strengthening the resilience of the most vulnerable communities to break the vicious circle of increasing levels of wasting, stunting and micronutrient deficiencies due to the recurrent and multiple shocks experienced in the Region. We need a paradigm shift, prevention first and treatment when prevention fails in all contexts.

Therefore, it is essential that all stakeholders, both humanitarian and development actors, strengthen joint planning to ensure synergy towards the implementation of a multi-system approach which includes the following key actions:

Ensure access to a nutritious and affordable diet and to adequate services and practices for pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and young children through actions in the food, health, WASH and social protection systems (e.g., breastfeeding support and promotion, maternal and adolescent nutrition interventions, food and micronutrient supplementation, cash transfers, essential WASH and health services). Scale up the early detection & treatment of wasting at community level to mitigate the expected increase in the number of wasted children. Anticipate plausible increase in supply needs as well as costs of food and nutrition supplies and identify local solutions to improve access to nutritious diets for children. This can be achieved through partnerships including with the private sector, women’s associations and youth engagement. Scale up the CMAM/health Surge approach to strengthen local capacities for preparedness and response to peaks. Strengthen the nutritional surveillance system to generate evidence & guide emergency preparedness and response planning.

Investments in this holistic approach are very cost-effective as well-nourished children will have better physical and cognitive development, better performance at school, and will be more resilient to shocks and more productive later in life. Therefore, we call for increased investments by Governments and donors in nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive interventions across the health, WASH, social protection and food systems. This will eventually lead to economic growth of the countries in the Region.