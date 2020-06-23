World
Joint NGO statement on Item 10 and draft resolution on "mutually beneficial cooperation" delivered during Item 10 General Debate at HRC43
In this joint oral statement, delivered by Defend Defenders at the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) on 22 June 2020, 11 NGOs including Amnesty International urged states to recommit to enhancing the promotion and protection of human rights and the fulfilment of the HRC’s mandate and specifically called on HRC members to reject the draft resolution on "mutually beneficial cooperation."