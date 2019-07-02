Joint NGO Oral Statement to be delivered at the 41st session of the Human Rights Council

I am honoured to deliver this statement on behalf of over 40 NGOs and networks.

We are deeply concerned by widespread and growing violations of the human rights of migrants and an environment where those who seek to protect them are increasingly criminalized.

The Global Compact for Migration provides technical guidance and a cooperative framework for the implementation of existing legal commitments. It is mobilizing resources to support States in this.

We are asking you to do more and to do better to save lives and uphold human rights. The Compact can help you do this.

Civil Society is already using the Compact at regional and national level, often in partnership with States, for example:

Civil society in Central America have a pilot programme to find and identify missing migrants supporting States’ implementation of Objectives 8 and 9.

Migrant Forum in Asia has led consultations with governments and other stakeholders throughout Asia.

Cross-Regional Center for Refugees and Migrants has developed a baseline assessment on the GCM for the MENA region.

The International Detention Coalition is working with States to develop a cross regional platform on alternatives to child immigration detention in line with Objective 13(h)

We believe these activities can inspire similar measures, but we need all States to create an environment that enables us to do so and we need all States to take leadership on implementation. The human rights of migrants deserve the acknowledgement, respect, and urgent action of all of us.